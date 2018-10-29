Home Indiana Evansville Witness Sought In Connection With Shooting Of 2-Year-Old October 29th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

Evansville police are looking for a witness who may some some information in connection with the shooting of a 2-year-old.

Investigators are looking for Charico Carter. They describe her as a witness, and not a suspect, in the case. Police say Carter was in the home on Savanah Drive Saturday when the child was shot, but they say she left the area before police arrived. They believe she may have run away because she had two misdemeanor warrants in connection with an unrelated case.

Detectives continue to treat the shooting as an accident. They say the 2-yeear-old apparently found a handgun in Carter’s bedroom and accidentally shot herself. Police are still trying to determine who owned the gun and how the child was able to get it.

The child continues to recover.

