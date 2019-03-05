Wish a Southern Indiana Veteran Happy Birthday

One southern Indiana family is asking for your help celebrating one veterans 100th birthday, by sending him a birthday card.

Bethel Killman has experienced a rough year after he was diagnosed with a heart valve problem in April of 2018, months before he lost his wife in September. On March 17th, Killman will be turning 100 years old. His family is asking the community to send birthday cards to him to help him celebrate the milestone.

Killman’s loved ones are throwing a birthday party for him on March 17th at Hardy Café in Scottsburg, Indiana.

Killman was a member of the Old Guard and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in 1945.

If you are interested in helping Bethel Killman enjoy his 100th birthday, you can send him a birthday card at his address: 966 Wilson Road, Scottsburg, IN. 47170.

