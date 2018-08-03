Home Indiana Winzerwald Winery shows German heritage along Indiana Grown Wine Trail August 3rd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

When talking about Hoosier agriculture, grapes and wine making are not usually at the forefront of many conversations. The arm of Indiana’s department of agriculture that supports local growers is trying to shift the narrative.

The newly developed Indiana Grown Wine Trail features 31 wineries spanning from the southwestern corner of the state all the way up to Michiana. Each different region brings different soil and air conditions, so all of the wineries create distinct tasting wines.

All of the wines taste different and each of the wineries have a different story to tell. The Tri-State is represented by Winzerwald Winery in Bristow.

Winzerwald has an old German name and feel. Walking up to the top of the hill the winery sits on shows off a view that may not be too different from the wine growing regions of Germany.

The place is co-owned by Dan Adams and his wife Donna and both of them have deep German roots. When Dan’s great-great grandfather immigrated to America from Germany in the 1860’s he brought along wine making grapes.

Those same grapes are still used in the winemaking process at Winzerwald. It’s a story they love to tell and show off to their customers, many of whom tell stories of their own German heritage.

With each winery along the trail bringing something different to the party, each have a couple of similarities. All of them want to make fine wine and support local growers and for many it’s brining in good business.

The folks at Winzerwald have seen such an influx in business they have decided to add an addition on to their existing building. The new taste room will include food service and should be completed by the end of fall.

Comments

comments