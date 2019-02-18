Wintry Mix to Heavy Rain, Wet Week Ahead

Unfortunately we won’t see much of any sunshine throughout the Tri-State this week. Plenty of rainfall is headed our way and even some wintry mix…Temperatures will trend a milder as well especially midweek through the weekend. Some areas by Sunday could see as much as 6″ of rainfall.

TODAY: Presidents Day will feature mostly cloudy and chilly conditions, a few scattered flurries around, temperatures will rise to the mid 30s, this may be our only completely dry day of the week. Tonight will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and will fall to around the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry conditions to start with partly to mostly cloudy skies, overcast skies by midday, precipitation will spread into the region by the late afternoon-early evening. Heavy snow/sleet looks to break out, especially north of the Ohio River after 6PM. Looking at about a 3-4 hour period of wintry precipitation before we see a changeover to mainly rain. Some minor snow accumulation is possible and slick conditions are possible at least through Midnight. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain through the morning, mainly from Evansville on south and east, scattered showers throughout the afternoon, temperatures will rise to the low 50s.

Rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ can be expected locally higher amounts are possible south and east of the Ohio River.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies a few isolated showers are possible, temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy conditions conditions, another system will roll in late Friday – Saturday, bring more widespread rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain, heavy at times throughout the area, temperatures rise to the low 60s. Some areas especially south and east areas could see another 2″ to 4″ of rainfall.

