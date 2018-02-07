Wintry Mix Causes Slick Roads In The Tri-State

There have been at least a dozen slide offs and five crashes after the Tri-State received wintry weather. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says most issues were on Interstate 69 and U.S. Highway 41.

Sgt. Ringle says slowing down and driving responsibly could have prevented these accidents from happening this morning.

According to Ringle, most of the drivers were going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Ringle recommends driving below the speed limit in the icy conditions as well as breaking early and keeping a safe distance behind the car in front of you.

He says these tips are especially important when dealing with icy road conditions, where looks can be deceiving.

Sgt. Todd Ringle said, “I think what caught a lot of people off guard is that the roads looked wet, and any time you have scattered slick spots they think that they can drive the speed limit, but unfortunately when they’re driving the speed limit they come across that slick spot, they’re driving too fast. and can’t control their vehicle, and it ends up going off the roadway or striking something else.”

Troopers are already preparing for more slide offs tonight as temperatures drop and people head home.





