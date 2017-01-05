Wintry Conditions Cause Accidents Across The Tri-State

There has been everything from slide-offs to rollovers. The Evansville Police Department says 65 accidents happened in the city. Henderson Police say since since 5 a.m. in Henderson there have been 15 accidents.

Sergeant Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police says because there was a light dusting and in most cases, people could see the lines on the roadways, many thought they could still drive the normal speed limit. But he says that is just not the case.

It is the high speeds mixed with the snow that is just a bad combination, one that led to a hectic morning for law enforcement and first responders across the tri-state. ISP responded to 12 crashes Thursday morning.

Sgt. Ringle says even though the roads are starting to clear up for drivers, you still need to be cautious on the roadways Thursday night and Friday morning. He says he is worried the drop in temperatures will cause all of this to freeze and create another messy morning tomorrow.





