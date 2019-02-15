Winter’s Not Through With Us Yet

Good Evening,

Thursday ended up being a blustery, yet mild day throughout the Tri-State. Afternoon highs soared into the mid and even upper 50s in spots propelled by wind gusts exceeding 45 miles per hour at times. The winds have weakened at this hour, though some pretty significant changes are on tap for the region over these next 24 hours. Gone will be the abnormally mild weather and periodic sunshine; it will be replaced with yet another drop in temperatures and our next round of winter weather.

Tonight’s passing cold front will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight, setting the stage for our impending snowfall event. After a quiet and partially clear start to our Friday, snow and ice riding southeastward along a stalled front will reach our westernmost counties shortly after our lunch hour before pushing in over Evansville between 2:00 P.M .CT and 3:00 P.M. CT Friday.

Sustained snowfall will linger across the northern three quarters of the region into the late evening hours before departing east of the region during the predawn hours on Saturday. Our southernmost counties however, stand to see the greatest threat of freezing rainfall and ice accumulation especially late Friday afternoon and evening. current projection indicate that some spots across Crittenden, Caldwell, Hopkins and Mulenberg Counties could receive up to 0.10″ of ice by Saturday morning!

As for our anticipated snowfall Friday, it appears as though the heaviest will come down just north of the Ohio River; areas along a White County, IL to a Dubois County, IN line (including Vanderburgh County and Evansville) stand to receive between 2″ and 3″ of accumulation in total between Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. Unfortunately, the timing of the system (impacting the Tri-State beginning early Friday afternoon) will leave many commuters who dealt with a painless morning commute, with a snowy and slick evening drive home.

Be safe in the snow.

