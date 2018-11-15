Winter Storm Brought Wide Ranging Effects To The Tri-State

Well it can always be worse, right?

Our winter storm arrived after sunset Wednesday evening causing many problems for drivers. But thankfully the heaviest precipitation stood away from the area. But you don’t need much ice to cause problems. For Evansville and the heart of the Tri-State this system was primarily an ice event. More snowfall fell west of the River City in portions of SE Illinois, while areas south and east saw some ice but are saying, “What storm?

Nonetheless many area schools had a rare November “snow” or “ice” day.

This complex storm system will have wide ranging effects from the Ohio Valley through the Northeast, dumping upwards of a foot of snow in eastern parts of the country and significant ice accumulation.

Here in the Tri-State we saw quite a range of precipitation over the past 12 to 16 hours across the area depending on where you live.

Picked up 0.8″ at EVV yesterday, which is a RECORD for November 14th, surpassing the 0.1″ in 1992.

We’re left with some wrap around snow showers as this upper level low swings through the region. Overcast and gloomy conditions will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight.

Our week will end on a sunny and dry note, high pressure off to our south will funnel in southwest winds, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 40s for Friday. The weekend looking mostly dry, temperatures rise to near 50 Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, more clouds than sun on Sunday with a slight chance of showers as a front passes through.

As we begin our Thanksgiving week, will see a warming trend as ridge tries to build in the eastern half of the country. Dry conditions to start the week with highs in the mid to upper 40s and by Thanksgiving and Black Friday we may be pushing 60 in a few locations. Yes a week after wintry weather.

Comments

comments