Winter Storm Brings Down Trees in Tell City Ranger District November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Snow and ice weren’t the only things that hit the ground during the winter weather that rushed through on November 15th.

Officials say many trees have fallen across the Tell City Ranger District of the Hoosier National Forest due to being weighed down by ice.

Crews are working to remove fallen trees off of roads and recreational trails, but say the process may take several months due to the amount of trees that have fallen.

Visitors are being asked to use caution, as trees could still fall over the coming weeks.

For more information and updates on the situation, contact the Tell City Ranger District Office at 812-547-7051.

