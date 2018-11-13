Winter Storm Appears Likely

Good Evening,

In anticipation of Wednesday and Thursday’s impending winter weather event, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the region beginning at 3:00 P.M. CT and will last until 6:00 P.M. CT, though it’s likely we’ll see additional alerts issued within the next 24 hours.

In the meantime, today’s cloud cover refused to loosen its grip on the Tri-State leading to another gloomy, grey winter-like afternoon across the area. The day’s high temperature was just 35° and we hit that at midnight this morning; temperatures were on a gradual decline for much of the day before we bounced up to 31° during the early afternoon. Days like today lead us to search for those silver linings, today’s was a dry forecast; in fact, it appears as though we’ll stay dry for much of the day Wednesday as well. That is, until the ice arrives.

Current model data indicates that the first of the wintry mixture of ice pellets and freezing rainfall will reach our southernmost counties between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM CT early tomorrow evening. From there the ice will spread northward reaching Evansville about 6:00 PM CT; the transition from freezing rain to wet snowfall however, isn’t expected to take place until shortly after midnight Thursday morning! The prolonged period of freezing rainfall and ice may lead to potentially significant amounts of ice accumulation in some spots.

The initial transition from ice to snow will give way to our most intense anticipated snowfall of the event. During the ensuing three hours, the latest model runs are depicting snowfall rates of ⅔” an hour. After 3:00 AM, while snowfall rates will decline, the snow will continue to accumulate across the Tri-State. The last of the organized snowfall should exit our easternmost counties between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM CT Thursday evening.

Snowfall and ice totals will be completely dependent upon the exact track of the system in question. A simple wobble of 10 or 15 miles in any direction could vastly affect the outcomes by Thursday night. If the preliminary track of this impending winter storm stays course, then we stand to receive between 0.00″ to 0.20″ of ice east of the Wabash River with a dusting of snowfall across our far eastern counties to as much as 6″ of accumulation west of the Wabash River. Evansville appears as though it will first receive about 0.10″ of ice with an additional 2″ to 3″ of snowfall atop that by early Friday morning.

The 44Weather Team will continue to keep a very close eye on this system and continue to update you when more information and data becomes available.