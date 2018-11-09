Winter-Like Temperatures This Weekend

Good Evening,

So much for the fall weather; today’s breezy, grey conditions made it certainly feel a bit more like the winter season this afternoon. Unfortunately, temperatures in the 30s and 40s aren’t enough for Mother Nature, many folks across the Midwest awoke to snowfall accumulations early this morning. With another dose of the white stuff already affecting parts of Missouri and Southern Illinois, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory – that Advisory extends into our northwesternmost counties; Wayne and Edwards Counties in Illinois will remain under that Advisory until 10:00 P.M. CT.

While parts of the Tri-State may receive some sporadic flurries overnight, the main story tonight will be the bitterly cold temperatures that follow on the coattails of those flakes. Tonight looks as though it will be the coldest night in the River City in nearly nine months; we’ll dip to 23° in Evansville overnight! Wind chill values may fall as low as 14° at times, so you’ll want to keep that winter jacket handy early tomorrow – in fact, you may want that all day tomorrow.

After seeing our coldest morning since February 12th, we’ll have to deal with our coolest afternoon since April 16th. Tomorrow’s high temperature of 37° will be 22° cooler than the day’s average high temperature and even peak just two degrees lower than the normal overnight low! Veteran’s Day looks like it will be more pleasant, but we’ll see some more cloud cover with highs in the mid 40s that day.

I’m also watching next Monday quite closely; some longer range model data indicates that parts of the Ohio River Valley could see organized snow that evening. However, not all of the data is lining up quite yet. There’s still plenty of time between then, so confidence on an actual snowfall event affecting the Tri-State remains quite low for the time being, but I’d keep and close eye the start to our next work week.

