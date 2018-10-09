Home Indiana Evansville Winter Jam 2019 Unveils New Stage Presentation October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Spectacular, Christian music’s largest annual tour, announced Winter Jam will be presented on a 360º “in the round” center stage in January in Evansville.

This presentation will be the first of its kind in the events history.

Newsboys United are set to take the Winter Jam stage as the 2019 headliners. The group will deliver a string of the biggest hits from the iconic band’s three-decade career.

“With Peter and Phil back onstage with us, we can’t wait to bring the Newsboys United show to Winter Jam next year,” says Newsboys’ Michael Tait. “It’s a blast to join forces with such an incredible lineup of artists, and the ministry at the heart of Winter Jam is always evident.”

The concert will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville on January 17th at 6:30PM.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

