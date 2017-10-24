Home Indiana Evansville Winter Jam 2018 Tour Making Its Way To The Ford Center October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Winter Jam 2018 tour will makes its way to Evansville with Grammy-nominated and Billboard Music Award-winning rockers Skillet headlining the event. This 22nd annual event will showcase a lineup of some of the best names in Christian music.

Winter Jam’s 46-city Eastern U.S. tour will feature Grammy-nominated recording artist and internationally-renowned worship leader Kari Jobe (featuring Cody Carnes), popular comedian and viral sensation John Crist, Dove Award-winning chart-topper Jordan Feliz, and a message from author, speaker and evangelist Nick Hall.

Winter Jam will be at the Ford Center on February 15th at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

In 1995, NewSong created Winter Jam and it has become the genre’s benchmark tour.

For more information, visit Jam Tour, or Turning Point PR.

Comments

comments