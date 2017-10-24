Winter Jam 2018 Tour Making Its Way To The Ford Center
The Winter Jam 2018 tour will makes its way to Evansville with Grammy-nominated and Billboard Music Award-winning rockers Skillet headlining the event. This 22nd annual event will showcase a lineup of some of the best names in Christian music.
Winter Jam’s 46-city Eastern U.S. tour will feature Grammy-nominated recording artist and internationally-renowned worship leader Kari Jobe (featuring Cody Carnes), popular comedian and viral sensation John Crist, Dove Award-winning chart-topper Jordan Feliz, and a message from author, speaker and evangelist Nick Hall.
Winter Jam will be at the Ford Center on February 15th at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.
In 1995, NewSong created Winter Jam and it has become the genre’s benchmark tour.
For more information, visit Jam Tour, or Turning Point PR.