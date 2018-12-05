Home Indiana Winter Driving Conditions Lead to Multiple Crashes December 5th, 2018 Katelyn Perrett Indiana

Many parts of the Tri-State woke up to some overnight snow which caused havoc on the roadways and during the morning commute. Many drivers were caught off guard to the slick conditions even though the roads were clear of snow.

Cars and semis were sliding off and crashing on I-69, Highway 41 and I-64 especially on bridges and overpasses. Vanderburgh County authorities worked more than 30 winter-related slide-offs and accidents before 8 a.m. Officials say these road conditions can cause more problems than the average snowy morning.

Sgt. Todd Ringle says, “A lot of times when we don’t have a lot of snow on the roadway, we know that we are going to be busier because people don’t slow down. You know they see that the roads were only wet and they think that they can drive the speed limit and that’s not the case and again when those roadways are wet and the temperature is around 32 or worse yet below, everyone has to slow down and anticipate those slick spots, especially on those bridges and overpasses.”

Sgt. Ringle also says to pay close attention to mile markers when driving in case of a crash or slide off.

This helps police and tow companies locate the accident as quickly as possible.

Comments

comments