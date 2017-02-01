From Winter to Burst of Spring, Then Burst of Winter
After a frosty, very cold Friday night (coldest since January 8), clipper will pass Saturday night-Sunday morning with some scattered rain showers (some snow & sleet [mainly in the north & northeast]). A few spotty showers are possible Monday with a weak clipper. It appears that we will tend to be on the milder side of it.
A strong clipper will drop east-southeast Tuesday-Tuesday night & pick up a stream of deep moisture from the Gulf & Pacific. Also, a tongue of very warm air will also stream northward. Given the potential spring burst, moisture connection & strength of the system, severe weather is looking possible from Texas to the Ohio Valley & perhaps eastward. This will continued to be monitored.
A major temperature plunge is possible Wednesday-Thursday. After 63-70 early Wednesday morning, temperatures may crash to 20s & 30s by late afternoon with a howling wind. A temperature crash to 10-20 is possible Wednesday night with a few flurries, snow showers with howling winds.