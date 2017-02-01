From Winter to Burst of Spring, Then Burst of Winter

After a frosty, very cold Friday night (coldest since January 8), clipper will pass Saturday night-Sunday morning with some scattered rain showers (some snow & sleet [mainly in the north & northeast]). A few spotty showers are possible Monday with a weak clipper. It appears that we will tend to be on the milder side of it.

A strong clipper will drop east-southeast Tuesday-Tuesday night & pick up a stream of deep moisture from the Gulf & Pacific. Also, a tongue of very warm air will also stream northward. Given the potential spring burst, moisture connection & strength of the system, severe weather is looking possible from Texas to the Ohio Valley & perhaps eastward. This will continued to be monitored.

A major temperature plunge is possible Wednesday-Thursday. After 63-70 early Wednesday morning, temperatures may crash to 20s & 30s by late afternoon with a howling wind. A temperature crash to 10-20 is possible Wednesday night with a few flurries, snow showers with howling winds.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



