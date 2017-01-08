Winter 2016-17 So Far & Where We Go From Here

OVERALL WHERE WE HAVE BEEN & WHERE WE GO FROM HERE ON OUT FOR WINTER 2016-17…….

December was quite cold (in terms of normal temps), especially in mid-December with an early Arctic outbreak (temps 20-25 degrees below normal. There was a lack of snowfall, however (some flurries). Late December to early January was wet & warm with record warmth (temps up to 35 degrees above normal, including warmest temp on record for December in Ohio County with 77 at Hartford), even some isolated severe weather & up to 5.50″ total causing the Rough River in Kentucky to flood. Other rivers rose, but did not reach/exceed flood stage, though the Wabash did in northern & west-central Indiana.

Then, the second Arctic outbreak arrived early- to mid-January (temps 20-25 degrees below normal) with even colder temperature than December & the first minor snowfall of the season with 0.3″ to as much as 3″ of fluffy, air-field, cottony snow. The southern system at first looked to affect us a few weeks out, but it was a storm that occurred Tennessee & southward with up to 15″ snow Virginia, 8″ North Carolina, 6.6″ Georgia & 2″ Alabama. It was pretty much all ice & very little snow Birmingham & Atlanta. After the December outbreak spared Georgia to Florida & South Carolina, the January one knifed right into the South. Frost occurred this morning as far south as Orlando & Tampa.

Now, it appears that the warm, wet weather pattern will return with multiple rounds of showers & t’storms, some locally-heavy rainfall & temperatures as much as 25 degrees above normal. Again, we need to watch the potential of some river flooding. It appears that 3-6″ of rainfall may fall by next Tuesday. Also, it appears that the heavier rainfall potential will expanding much farther north to as far north as Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lafayette, Chicago to Peoria.

All winter, the players have been the strong subtropical ridge with warmth & dryness in the southeastern U.S. & the brutal cold in the northern Plains to Rockies trying to migrate to the south & southeast. The ridge has tended to prevent greater brutal cold domination & more snow in this winter for us. As we talked about in October & November, the ridge will help with the cold some, but it will be a long, brutal, snowy winter for the Plains & Rockies.

MONDAY-TUESDAY NIGHT……….

Windy, Warmer & Showers Developing………..

With high/mid clouds increasing tonight & a southeast to south wind 5-10 mph, temperatures will drop to 14-23 (19 Evansville area), then slowly rise to 18-26 (22 Evansville area). As for Monday, clouds will continue to thicken with eventually mostly cloudy skies & highs of 35-46 (39 Evansville area). South winds will run 15-30 mph.

With overcast skies temperatures may run 34-44 (37 Evansville area) in the evening, but they will tend to rise overnight to 38-50 (45 Evansville area) by early Tuesday morning with south winds 15-25 mph.

Showers will develop & increase through the day Tuesday with cloudy skies & gusty south winds at 20-30 mph. Highs will run 51-60 (55 Evansville area). Rainfall will taper Tuesday night with lows 35-44 (41 Evansville area) with south wind turning to the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Rainfall totals of 0.15-0.40″ look likely.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY………….

Bathed in Breezy to Windy, Warm Weather with Widespread Rain & T’Storms Developing (with Locally-Heavy Rainfall)………

Wednesday looks mainly dry with lots of clouds & strong south-southwest to southwest winds as the front works back north as a warm front early. Other than a few spotty showers late, it just looks like a windy, spring-like day with highs 54-64 (60 Evansville area). We will only drop to 52-60 Wednesday night with strong southwest winds & a few spotty showers.

As for Thursday, it looks windy & mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Highs of 55-68 are possible (65 Evansville area & perhaps only 50s in northwest north & west of the front). However, Friday evening-Friday night, numerous showers & t’storms should pop & congeal into a pretty large, elongated mass of rainfall along the front over the Tri-State. The rainfall may train over the area, resulting in the potential of locally-heavy rainfall which could result in some flash flooding as totals may reach 1-2.50″. Lows Thursday night will drop to 36-52 from northwest to southeast & 42 in the Evansville area.

The widespread rainfall will tend to exit northwest to southeast over the Tri-State by Friday mid-morning.

FRIDAY-NEXT MONDAY………..

More Rainfall & Some T’Storms with Mild to Warm Weather & Potential of Some Flash/River Flooding………..

With the front hung up over western Kentucky Friday scattered showers may still occur there, but any other showers right now look isolated to very spotty elsewhere with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs of 43-55 are possible (48 Evansville area).

More rainfall & t’storms are possible next weekend to perhaps next Monday. Temperatures look mild to warm in the 50s & 60s. The potential of local flash & some river flooding needs to be watched.

BEYOND NEXT MONDAY TO EARLY FEBRUARY………….

Mild to Warm & Wet, Then Turning Much Colder & Drier………..

The warmer than normal & wetter than normal pattern may hang on before we see a change to colder than normal & drier weather beyond January 25 to early February. It currently does not look as cold as the current Arctic blast, but 10-15 degrees below-normal.

