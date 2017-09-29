Home Illinois Winningest Coach In Edwards County High School Volleyball History Coach Dies September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

The winningest coach in Edwards County High School Volleyball history has died. Linda Oxby spent 24 years with the Lions, and led them to several state tournament appearances.

Athletic Director Kris Duncan tells 44News she died Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Oxby amassed over 500 wins as head coach, and the school plans to honor her with a moment of silence Friday night prior to its road game against Fairfield.

