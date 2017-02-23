Home Indiana Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Super Test Mini-Mart in Lafayette February 23rd, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Hoosier Lottery officials say the sole winning Powerball ticket, worth $435 million, was sold in Lafayette, Indiana. Someone bought the ticket at Super Test Mini-Mart along Sagamore Parkway South. It’s the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history. The numbers are 10, 13, 28, 52, and 61. The Powerball number is 2. Those matching five of the six numbers will collect $1,000,000.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Keep in mind, the odds of winning the Powerball Jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

