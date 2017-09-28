Home Kentucky Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold At Franey’s Food Mart In Owensboro September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Franey’s Food Mart in Owensboro. The Powerball drawing happened Wednesday night. The winning Powerball numbers are 8 – 10 – 21 – 23 – 25, Powerball – 22.

The winner matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number. The ticket holder has 180 days to claim their prize.

Franey’s is located at 217 East 25th Street in Owensboro. The retailer will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

