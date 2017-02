Home Indiana Winning $435 Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana February 23rd, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

The winning ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball Jackpot was sold somewhere in Indiana. Last night the jackpot reached an estimated 435 million dollars. It’s the 10th largest in Powerball history. The winning numbers are 10, 13, 28, 52, and 61. The Powerball number is 2. Those matching five numbers will collect one million dollars.

