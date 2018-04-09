Winners Announced For Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge

The winners are announced for the Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge. During last week’s event, 25 teams presented their business plan and product to a panel of preliminary judges. Five finalists presented a second time to a shark-tankesque panel of judges who selected the winning teams. Judges were comprised of area entrepreneurs and business executives.

Students developed a start-up business from concept to completion during a seven-session JA Be Entrepreneurial program with the help of an in-class volunteer mentor.

The winners of the Innovation Challenge include:

First Place: from Harrison High School Jordan Whalen, Elizabeth Roberts, Brittany Warren, Emma Fuchs, for their product- Pass the Info, a pacifier designed to measure infant vitals such as respiration, pulse, and temperature

Second place: from New Tech Institute Dorian Baldwin, Emma Cardwell, Kaylee Simmons, for their product- SAPT, Sexual Assault Prevention Technology, a straw designed to detect date rate drugs

Third place: from Harrison High School Kacey Titzer, Megan Fehn, Kaitlyn Swain, for their product- Sign Glasses, special optics designed to provide real time communication between the hearing and deaf communities.

The first place team received $600, the second place team received $300 and the third place team received $200.

