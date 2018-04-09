44News | Evansville, IN

Winners Announced For Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge

Winners Announced For Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge

April 9th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The winners are announced for the Junior Achievement Innovation Challenge. During last week’s event, 25 teams presented their business plan and product to a panel of preliminary judges. Five finalists presented a second time to a shark-tankesque panel of judges who selected the winning teams. Judges were comprised of area entrepreneurs and business executives.

Students developed a start-up business from concept to completion during a seven-session JA Be Entrepreneurial program with the help of an in-class volunteer mentor.

The winners of the Innovation Challenge include:
First Place: from Harrison High School Jordan Whalen, Elizabeth Roberts, Brittany Warren, Emma Fuchs, for their product- Pass the Info, a pacifier designed to measure infant vitals such as respiration, pulse, and temperature

Second place: from New Tech Institute Dorian Baldwin, Emma Cardwell, Kaylee Simmons, for their product- SAPT, Sexual Assault Prevention Technology, a straw designed to detect date rate drugs

Third place: from Harrison High School Kacey Titzer, Megan Fehn, Kaitlyn Swain, for their product- Sign Glasses, special optics designed to provide real time communication between the hearing and deaf communities.

The first place team received $600, the second place team received $300 and the third place team received $200.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.