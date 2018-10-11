Home Indiana Evansville Winnecke Talks Progress in Evansville at Annual Mayor Luncheon October 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is updating businesses about the progress Evansville has made in the last year and where it’s going.

The Southwest Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual ‘Lunch with the Mayor.’ More than 350 people attended the event at Tropicana Evansville.

Mayor Winnecke congratulated the work done with the Stone Family Health Center. He gave updates on the progress being made in current downtown projects like the Hyatt Place Motel, Post House, and the YMCA.

Winnecke also gave business leaders updates on economic development in the area as well as workforce trends.

“Men and women who own businesses are the employers. Employers need to know what’s going on, employers need to understand where the city’s focus is, they need to know where the region’s going, what resources are available to them, so that’s why we keep a healthy line of communication between city administration and the business community,” says Mayor Winnecke.

The Southwest Chamber of Commerce will continue it’s lunch series’ with economic outlook in November.

