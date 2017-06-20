‘Wings for All’ Helps Individuals with Autism Become Comfortable Flying

Evansville Regional Airport is joining forces with American Airlines and the Arc of Evansville for a special event. They will host ‘Wings for All’ for the first time in the airport’s history. This is the fourth ‘Wings for All’ event in the Hoosier state.

‘Wings for All’ helps individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders and other developmental disorders become more comfortable with flying.

Nearly 80 people are expected to participate in the event on Saturday, July 15th. It will allow families to practice entering the airport, getting boarding passes, going through security and boarding the plane.

As part of the “It’s Cool to Fly American” program, American Airliners will provide an aircraft and trained flight crew to greet and support families during a “flight” experience.

In addition to the airport simulation program, the evening will also include a private reception and giveaways for attendees beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required for families and attendees. To register, visit Wings for Autism.

