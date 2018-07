Home Indiana Wings Etc. Plans to Reopen in Jasper After Closing in March July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Wings Etc. in Jasper has announced they will reopen their restaurant under new management.

The restaurant in the Germantown Shopping Center closed unexpectedly in March of this year.

Last week, the company began posting and updating information on the Facebook, stating that they are “Reopening under new ownership”.

Though the franchise has announced that they are reopening the Jasper location, no official date has been set.

