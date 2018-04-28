Windy Conditions Tighten Leaderboard at Victoria National

Eight players finished Round 3 of the United Leasing Championship at Victoria National under par Saturday. Wind gusts of 25 miles per hour created challenging conditions for the 68-player field.

Leader Maverick McNealy was not one of the players under par Saturday, but the 22-year-old still has sole possession of first place heading into Sunday’s final round. He shot two-over with three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez and Ethan Tracy are in a tie for second place with four-under par.

McNealy, Rodriguez, and Tracy tee off Sunday at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Comments

comments