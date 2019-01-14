Wind Down at the Wine Down

Wine bars are becoming more and more prevalent across America.

This new trend promises laid back vibes along with a myriad of unique wines along with regional favorites.

And now the movement has made it to Evansville…or Newburgh.

This newest place offers a comfy feel that will immediately have you wine-ing down.





GRETCHIN: There’s a brand new place that’s all about winding down…

Kevin: Or “wine-ing” down.

GRETCHIN: The Wine Down in Newburgh focuses on being cozy, not contemporary, and it shows.

From the comfy leather couches…these feel good don’t they?

Kevin: They do!

GRETCHIN: To the warm lighting, the Lincoln Lounge, the light fare, and the softly lit stage perfect for jazz, blues, or even some slow jams R&B style.

I love people, and I love wine! I really wish we would have talked our friends into buying it, so we could sit and have a glass instead of serving it.

GRETCHIN: With a wine selection of over 70 kinds, you’re sure to find an old favorite, or discover a new one!

How was your “Precious” shiraz?

Kevin: It was precious!

GRETCHIN: HAHAHA!

Kevin: You’re going in blind here!

I have no idea what to say.

I haven’t looked at the script.

Drew: That was good!

GRETCHIN: That was perfect!

No worries, there’s beer too!

Grab a glass, sit back, and wine down.

Cheers.

You’re not going to say “cheers”?

Kevin: I didn’t know that I was supposed to say, “cheers”.

Drew: It wasn’t in the script he got this morning.

Kevin: Yeah.

Drew: There were revisions.

GRETCHIN: Cut!

You can grab a glass and “wine down” at 8666 Ruffian Lane in Newburgh.

They’re hosting a wine tasting event on the 23rd of this month.

