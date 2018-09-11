Win a Sony Distribution Deal!

If you’re a musician looking to find a way to get your music out to more people, Jody can help!

The Sony Music Distrubutions Tour is to give upcoming artists around the world a chance to be in the spot light. A chance to be heard worldwide! It’s a competition for upcoming artists the win will receive a global distrubutions, radio spins, music review, mixtape feature, radio interview, magazine feature, mostly importantly will be nominated in the Independent Tone Awards Show.

It’s the Sony Music Distribution Tour, at Cecil’s in Evansville, September 15th, to participate, you must contact “Magnolia Records” on Facebook.

It will be a night of great music, as artists will be at their best, and looking for a record deal.

Tickets are just ten dollars on Eventbrite.



