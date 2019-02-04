William Shatner Set to Appear at Victory Theatre

If you’re a Star Trek fan that’s been wanting to ask a question to Captain Kirk himself, you’ll want to save the date for this event in your captain’s log.

William Shatner will be on stage at Victory Theatre for a Q&A following a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” in April.

Audience members can boldly go where no audience members have gone before by participating in a live conversation with Captain James T. Kirk as Shatner shares stories from his time portraying the iconic character.

Aside from his role as Captain Kirk, Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman.

The event is set to take place April 3rd at 7:30PM. Tickets for the event will go on sale February 8th at 10:00AM on the Victory Theatre website. Tickets are also purchasable at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner.

Comments

comments