Will USI Compete at the Division I Level?

University of Southern Indiana Athletics has had several of its Division II programs, like men’s and women’s basketball as well as cross country, in and out of “Top 25” polls and national championship events over the past several years.

Heightened athletic performances will be matched with a $66 million renovation of the Physical Activities Center. The 4,300 seat arena is scheduled to be completed this fall, according to the school.

Investments in resources and performances have Tri-state residents asking whether the Eagles would ever compete at the Division I level.

USI head men’s basketball coach Rodney Watson shares his perspective with Sports Director JoJo Gentry.



JoJo Gentry



