Will Power Wins 2018 Indy 500

Team Penske is back on top at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Will Power took the lead with five laps to go in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 and held off pole-sitter Ed Carpenter for the checkered flag.

The win for Power is his first at the Indy 500 in 11 tries and marks the first win for an Australian driver in the race’s history.

After starting third, Power waited to make his move until about midway through the race.

Making sure to plan out his pit stops with leader Ed Carpenter, Power was able to lead the field back to green after a caution on lap 130.

Stefan Wilson led the race with five laps to go, but Power’s pit strategy paid off and he was able to stay on the track and win by two seconds over Carpenter for the Indy 500 title.

Power also won the IndyCar Grand Prix earlier this month at IMS.

The top 10 finishers were as follows:

1. Will Power

2. Ed Carpenter

3. Scott Dixon

4. Alexander Rossi

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay

6. Simon Pagenaud

7. Carlos Munoz

8. Josef Newgarden

9. Robert Wickins

10. Graham Rahal

Danica Patrick crashed on lap 68 and finished 30th.

