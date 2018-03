Home Indiana Evansville Wilde Spaces To Offer Flower Truck Pop Ups Around Evansville March 21st, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It may not feel like it, but spring is officially here. Once the real spring weather arrives, Wilde Spaces in Evansville will be doing flower truck pop ups all over town.

Wilde Spaces will try to be around the city at least twice a week with potted plants, house plants, and seasonal flowers.

There will be a terrarium workshop at Moe’s House this Saturday.

For more information go to Wild Spaces.

