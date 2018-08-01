Wild Summer Nights at Mesker Park Zoo

Extended hours at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden will begin today and for the rest of the month with Wild Summer Nights.

The extended hours will take place every Thursday-Saturday in August, with the zoo grounds closing at 8:00PM. It will give visitors a chance to see the new arrivals like the Giant anteater, Mr. Pickles or the one year old Giraffe, Clementine.

Guests will be able to walk around the zoo in cooler, evening temperatures and enjoy attractions like the Engelbrecht Carousel, bumper boats, and paddleboats that will remain open until 7:00PM. Additional giraffe feeding opportunities will be extended until 6:00PM. The Rainforest Grill will have dinner options available and will be adding bottled beer to the menu.

The zoo’s ticket booth and membership office will close at 7:00PM, at which time the staff will take animals off exhibit and the buildings will begin to close.

Comments

comments