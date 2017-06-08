Home Indiana Wild Chase Ends after Suspect Crashes into Construction Barricades June 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A wild chase through Ferdinand ends in Jasper after a man crashes into construction barricades. Police say they tried to pull over 27-year-old Kyle Baumeister in the parking lot of PJ’s BBQ, but he sped off.

Officers say they followed him through Brettzville into Jasper where Indiana State Troopers used stop sticks. Authorities say Baumeister kept going, driving until he crashed into construction barricades.

His charges include aggressive driving, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. He is currently being held in the Dubois County Jail.

Baumeister is scheduled to appear in court on July 10th at 9 a.m.

