Home Indiana WiFi Regulation Sparks Debate at Purdue March 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Purdue University officials are debating whether the school should limit the campus’ wifi access for students while classes are in session.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says the idea came about after a study showed the biggest broadband consumption on Purdue’s network is from gaming sites, streamed music and assorted video providers.

Daniels said the study’s data includes broadband use in two of the university’s largest classrooms, where bandwidth is at a premium because so many students are using computers and ipads in the classroom these days.

The study also found the school’s broadband costs are now five times what they were in 2013.

Comments

comments