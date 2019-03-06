Wife of Evansville Firefighter Makes First Court Appearance

March 6th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

The wife of Evansville firefighter Rober Doerr went before a judge Wednesday after being arrested for obstruction of justice Tuesday

Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr is accused of obstruction of justice in connection to the investigation of her husband’s death.

Police say the wife deleted a phone call prior to calling 911 the night her husband was killed. This information was tracked down through her cellphone provider.

44News tracked down court documents that show Fox-Doerr admitted to this while being interviewed at the police station.

No person of interest has been identified in this case.

Fox-Doerr’s bond was set at $3,000 cash only. She is scheduled to appear back in court Monday, March 11th.

