Wife of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr Arrested

The wife of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr has been arrested.

According to the Vanderburgh County Recent Bookings, 47-year-old Elizabeth Joanne Fox was taken into custody Tuesday morning for obstruction of justice.

According to the affidavit, through cell phone records, EPD was able to confirm that a record of a phone call was deleted. During an interview, Fox confirmed she deleted that phone call prior to calling 911.

She was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail.

Doerr was shot to death outside his home in Evansville last Tuesday. His death has been ruled a homicide. There is no confirmed arrest in this case.

EPD says they will address the arrest later this morning.

