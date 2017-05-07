Wife Asking For Help Locating Missing Husband

Evansville Police is reaching out to the public asking for help in trying to locate a missing person. Gary Underhill was last seen on Friday, May 5th around 10 in the morning.

Underhill’s wife told police he was on his way to Schnucks on Washington Avenue. Underhill is 76 years old and has several health issues. He was driving a 2011 Chevy Tahoe with Indiana plates.

If you have any information on Underhill contact Evansville Police at 812-436-7979 or dial 911.

