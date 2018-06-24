Wife Arrested After Shooting Her Husband

“Obviously there is one person that can talk to us that can explain their side of the story. Unfortunately there is another person that can’t.”

Two families were effected today when a Posey County wife was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her husband.

The incident happened on June 21st around 9:30.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, Peggy Higginson was on the side of the road near the vehicle while husband Troy Higginson was found in the driver’s seat still buckled in.

“Search warrant was ultimately obtained for not only the vehicle, but the residence. Through the entire investigation up to that point Additional information was obtained and we were waiting for miss Higginson’s release from the hospital”

Officials say they were able to visit Deaconess Hospital Sunday morning to speak to Higginson.

After more investigation, authorities reportedly arrested her for murder.

Moving forward Chief Deputy Tom Latham says officials have one goal in mind.

“To find the truth and that helps us in the investigation as far as the forensic part of it will help support the truth so that’s what we have to look for is the truth.”

As the investigation continues, Higginson will be held in the Posey County Jail without bond.

“No one wins in this situation and even law enforcement, the deputies, the medic units, and the fire department that had to respond to such a horrific ordeal. Sometimes I think we as a society forget those types of things.”

A court date has yet to be set.

Comments

comments