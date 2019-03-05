Wife Arrested in Firefighter’s Death, Neighbor Reacts

The homicide investigation of the slain firefighter, Robert Doerr, uncovered a shocking revelation.

Becky Fox Doerr, the wife of Doerr is accused of deleting a phone call she received right before calling 911. She was arrested in the overnight hours for the obstruction of justice. According to court documents, this new information was not brought to the attention of investigators during the interview the night her husband was shot.

Neighbors say they heard the couple arguing from time to time, but they never thought Doerr’s homicide investigation would lead to his wife’s arrest.

“Something to go like this, something had to be wrong,” says Doerr’s neighbor, Jimmy Merida.

They seemed like a normal married couple in the eyes of the neighborhood and local fire department. She was even mentioned multiple times at his funeral.

According to some neighbors, there was one red flag. The couple’s relationship seemed to progress quickly.

“One minute you see them together and the next minute they are loading up to go to Florida to get married. I said Lord, isn’t that something,” says Merida.

Doerr’s friends say the couple was married last September. Members of the fire department made positive remarks about their marriage at the funeral Monday.

