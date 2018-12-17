Widespread Illness Forces Bend Gate Elementary School to Close

Henderson County school officials say Bend Gate elementary will be back open Tuesday after widespread illness forces the school to close Monday.

Last Friday nearly a quarter of the student body was out sick or sent home due to a stomach virus, strep throat, or the flu.

Bend Gate is the only school in the district with a drop in attendance and custodians spent most of the day cleaning the building.

Henderson County Schools Public Information Officer Megan Morris says, “We just want to make sure that the elementary school is disinfected and that we do continue to teach our kids good hand washing techniques, making sure to cover their mouth when they cough or sneeze, just making sure we remind all of our students across the district and our staff of those techniques.”

Classes at Bend Gate will resume Tuesday.

Comments

comments