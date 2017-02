Officials are trying to get ahead of rapidly spreading sickness in the school district by disinfecting the schools.

School was not in session today and will be closed again tomorrow. The Hancock County school superintendent says it’s extremely rare for schools to be closed for reasons other than weather.



Braden Harp Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments