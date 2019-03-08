Widespread Flu Activity Continues to Rise in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported that there is widespread flu activity in Kentucky for the 10th consecutive week.

There are 44 reported flu-related deaths for the 2018-19 flu season in the Commonwealth. A total of 333-flu-related deaths were reported for the 2017-18 flu season.

People who develop flu-like symptoms are advised to seek medical advice for treatment. The DPH is reminding people to remember to cover their cough, frequently wash their hands with soap and water, and to stay home if they have flu-like illnesses.

Comments

comments