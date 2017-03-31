How Would Wichita State Exit from the Missouri Valley Impact Evansville?

If Wichita State leaves the Missouri Valley Conference for the American Athletic Conference, how could the Shockers’ exit impact University of Evansville’s place in the MVC?

University of Evansville Athletic Director Mark Spencer told 44Sports if the Shockers make the move, it would impact teams across the Missouri Valley. As for Evansville, the shift would affect the Aces in terms of operations and how games are played: “Reaffirming if Wichita does choose to leave the Valley, we are still a very happy member of the Valley. And we support the Valley and the values that they have. Their choices don’t necessarily affect us. It will obviously affect the league and some of our play and how we do things. But, we are very happy where we are in the Valley and hope to win lots of championships where we are at.”

Wichita State Athletics isn’t commenting to 44Sports inquiry regarding the reports of the Shockers’ potential departure. Missouri Valley commissioner Doug Elgin has also declined to comment on this story.

According to a CBS Sports report , Wichita State head basketball coach Gregg Marshall is the eighth highest paid coach in the country, earning $3,055,500. He led the Shockers to a MVC Championship this season before falling to two-seed Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Marshall has been the head coach at WSU since 2007.

