Indiana WIC Income Guidelines Change to Include More Families June 9th, 2017

New guidelines will make it easier for some low-income Hoosiers to get the food they need. This comes after Indiana’s Women, Infants and Children program changed their guidelines.

Every year the program known as WIC looks at their income guidelines and changes it based off of the current cost of living. This year there was an increase of about one-third allowing more people to reap the benefits.

Mary Ellen Stonestreet said, “So this year it’s gone up to, for instance for a family of four $45,010 a year, annually. So that allows more people to qualify for our WIC program.

The WIC program in Indiana provides food options to more than 143,000 eligible people.

