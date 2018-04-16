Whose Live Anyway?!

You love them on “Whose Line is it Anyway”, and now the crew is headed to Evansville, and joining me by phone is the ever hilarious Greg Proops to talk about all the fun.

Greg: Good morning, Miss Gretchin, how are you?

GRETCHIN: I AM WONDERFUL, ESPECIALLY NOW THAT I HAVE YOU ON THE PHONE!

Greg: Hooray!

GRETCHIN: YOU’RE COMING INTO TOWN SOON, TELL ME WHAT CAN EVANSVILLE EXPECT FROM WHOSE LIVE.

Greg: Well, a lot of tears and fighting and drinking, and then we go on stage!

GRETCHIN: THAT’S AN AWESOME ANSWER!

WHO WOULD YOU SAY IS THE CRAZIEST CAST MEMBER IN THE SHOW?



Greg: Well, probably me, but Joel Murray, his brother’s Bill Murray, he’s from Chicago and when he gets to the Midwest it all gets a little wild.

GRETCHIN: HE’S NOT GOOD IN THE MIDWEST?

Greg: No, he loves the Midwest!

It’s his native habitat.

GRETCHIN: OH, AWESOME!

Greg: He’s from Chicago.

GRETCHIN: OH, I DIDN’T KNOW THAT.

SO, WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE GAME TO PLAY, WOULD YOU SAY?

Greg: I like ‘Getting Paid’, it’s an awesome game.

We all stand in a circle and we rub the money on each other, and it’s really good fun…

No, we do a lot of games with the audience.

We do a game called ‘Sound Effects’, where we bring people out of the audience and they have to provide all the sound effects in the scene.

And that one’s always a very amusing game.

GRETCHIN: YEAH, I LOVE ‘SOUND EFFECTS’.

WHO WOULD YOU SAY IS THE TOTAL WORST AT ANY OF THE GAMES?

LIKE, YOU DON’T EVEN WANT TO CALL ON THEM.

Greg: We’re all very good.

Well, I mean, I wouldn’t make Joel sing too much.

GRETCHIN: I LOVE IT.

Greg: I mean, which one of your colleagues is the worst at delivering News?

GRETCHIN: UMMMM…GOOD POINT!

WE’LL JUST SKIP THAT ONE.

AND NOW, IS IT TERRIFYING TO KNOW THAT YOU’RE ALLOWING COMPLETE STRANGERS TO CALL THE SHOTS AND TELL YOU WHAT TO DO?

Greg: No, it’s very exhilarating, it’s like falling backwards.

It’s good fun, and free-falling is part of what we all do, and it’s part of the creative process of doing Improv, I think.

You have to trust the audience enough to let them choose what the topics are.

GRETCHIN: AND, ONE THING, HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TO EVANSVILLE?

Greg: I want to say I have.

GRETCHIN: YOU WANT TO SAY YOU HAVE?

SO YOU DON’T REMEMBER.

Greg: I want to say ‘yes’.

I don’t know, we’ve played Indiana last year, but I think we played Indianapolis.

GRETCHIN: HOW DID THAT GO?

Greg: It seemed to go very well, we fooled them, they let us leave.

GRETCHIN: PERFECT!

Greg: There were no torches or anything.

GRETCHIN: OH, YOU DIDN’T GET TARRED AND FEATHERED BY THE NATIVES?

Greg: No, we didn’t.

GRETCHIN: YOU MADE IT OUT ALIVE!

AWESOME!

WELL, THANK YOU SO MUCH!

EVERYONE, WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY IS APRIL 18TH AT THE VICTORY THEATRE.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CALLING, GREG, YOU JUST MADE MY ENTIRE DAY!

Greg: Thank you, Miss Gretchin!

GRETCHIN: AND REMEMBER, EVERYTHING IS MADE UP, AND THE POINTS DON’T MATTER.

