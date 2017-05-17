Who’s House? Mo’s House.

It’s the newest addition to Evansville’s FUNky Haynie’s Corner…Mo’s House!

You may recognize Moriah, she was the popular Mixologist at Sauced.

Her lifelong dream was to open up her own place…and she’s done it!

What is a Mixologist?

Mo says to think of it like a Chemist, or “Liquid Chef”.

The first signature cocktail she made was the “Kentucky Stud”.

At $9, this drink is made with hand crushed ice, Buffalo Trace, and the HOUSEMADE Lemon Ginger Shrub.

#Delicious



Next up she shows us how to make her take on an Old Fashioned:



Mo’s House is located at 1114 Parrett St. in Evansville and is open Wednesday through Sunday.

