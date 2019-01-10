Whodunnit? Murder in Black & White

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance’s new season has been killing, just like we told you it would, and to make sure you don’t miss out on the next production.

The Facebook page says that this event sold out last year…

The name of the show is Murder in Black & White and you can enjoy this whodunnit, next Saturday at the Holy School Cafeteria in Henderson.

Tickets are $75, and include dinner, an interactive show, and a silent auction.

Dress in your best black and white attire!

