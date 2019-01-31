Who Will Be Batman?

Batman fans are wondering who will fill the role.

Fans can expect the next Batman movie to be released sometime in June of 2021, but there’s no word that Ben Affleck will be playing the leading role.

Matt Reeves is directing the movie, and it will likely focus on a younger Bruce Wayne.

Affleck previously starred as the former Batman.

Other stars like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and the late Adam West have taken on the role in movies and the original TV series.

However, the next person to fill the role has not yet been announced.

