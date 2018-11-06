Who Voted For This Forecast?

Good Evening,

Today’s weather certainly gave none of us an excuse not to vote – sunshine and 63° in Evansville will give way to some added cloud cover overnight and some isolated rainfall late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Some of us may even see the sprinkles linger up until 8:00 A.M. or so Wednesday, though the remainder of the day looks quite pleasant. Expect gradually decreasing cloud cover with temperatures topping out closer to the mid to low 50s rather than today’s mid to low 60s. In fact, if you enjoyed today’s gorgeous conditions at all, you may want to make the most of the comfortable, albeit cooler, day tomorrow; even cooler weather is on tap for the Tri-State in our extended forecast.

Our next weather maker, a passing core of low pressure, will swing through the eastern half of the country during that later part of the week and supply portions of the Midwest with as much as 2″ of snowfall! Thankfully, it appears as though the accumulating snow will stay away from the Tri-State; we’ll receive rainfall and breezy winds on Thursday evening. Come Friday evening however, there are a few hints that some of us could possibly see a flurry or two followed by our coldest night in 7 months! We’ll dip to 27° in Evansville early Saturday morning; as long as that forecast holds, it will mark our coldest morning in the Tri-State since April 8th.

