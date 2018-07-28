Home Kentucky Whitesville Community Joins Together To Support Family With Balloon Release July 28th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

People lined the sidewalks along Highway 54 in Whitesville to show their love and support to the family who lost their three children after a house fire earlier this month.

As a funeral procession passed, families released balloons and held hands for those going by.

“I think it’s touched all of our kids,” said Melanie Chaffin, community member. “I mean like I said, we have eighth graders so, you’re thinking twelve to fourteen years old and it just makes them think about how precious life is and we just continue to pray for this family.”

Services were held earlier today in Owensboro for 2-year-old Ivy, 4-year-old John-Ross, and 7-year-old Ireland. A fire broke out on July 6th around 1 a.m. inside the Henry family’s home on highway 54 near Fordsville.

As a sign of support, Whitesville Florist provided bystanders with pink and blue balloons to release as the family drove by.

“It’s touched everybody, this terrible thing has touched everybody,” said Joyce Phegley, Whitesville Florist owner. “I’m just glad there’s something we can do even if it’s just throwing a balloon in the air.”

Community members stood outside, the line stretching for miles, to show the Henry family they are not alone during this difficult time.

“We really just want to let this family know that no matter if we know them or not, our community is going to support you and if we can give you one glimmer of hope to know that they have a support system, that’s what we want to do,” said Laura Adams, community member.

If you would like to help the Henry family, you can donate to their Go Fund Me Page here.

